Nikkei gains 2 pct on euro zone hopes

TOKYO, Nov 29 The Nikkei average climbed more than 2 percent on Tuesday, closing at a two-week high on hopes that euro zone leaders were readying steps to ease the debt crisis and a robust U.S. holiday shopping season was underway.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,477.82, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low around 8,135 hit last week. The broader Topix index gained 2 percent to 729.68. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)