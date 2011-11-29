版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 29日 星期二 14:05 BJT

Nikkei gains 2 pct on euro zone hopes 

 TOKYO, Nov 29 The Nikkei average climbed
more than 2 percent on Tuesday, closing at a two-week high on
hopes that euro zone leaders were readying steps to ease the
debt crisis and a robust U.S. holiday shopping season was
underway.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,477.82,
moving away from a 2-1/2 year low around 8,135 hit last week.
The broader Topix index gained 2 percent to 729.68.	
	
	
	
	
	
	
 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐