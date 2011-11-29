Nikkei gains 2 pct on euro zone hopes

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Nov 29 The Nikkei average climbed more than 2 percent on Tuesday, closing at a two-week high on hopes that euro zone leaders were readying steps to ease the debt crisis and a robust U.S. holiday shopping season was underway.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,477.82, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low around 8,135 hit last week. The broader Topix index gained 2 percent to 729.68. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.