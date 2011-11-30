Nikkei falls almost 1 pct, markets remain wary of euro zone

* Nikkei sheds nearly 1 pct * Dip seen as temporary adjustment from rally * S&P downgrade of U.S., European banks hurts sentiment * Olympus drops 12 pct as delisting fears re-emerge By Mari Saito TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei share average fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, reversing two days of gains as worries over the euro zone spread and it looked likely that the International Monetary Fund would take a more active role in stemming the crisis. Olympus Corp fell more than 12 percent in heavy trading after a report that it might not meet the Dec. 14 deadline to file its updated financial results. Failure to meet the deadline would lead to automatic delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, but an Olympus spokeswoman said it would file its updated earnings results by Dec. 14 as planned. The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,407.83. The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 725.76. U.S. stocks advanced for a second day on Tuesday buoyed by positive consumer confidence data, but Standard & Poor's downgrade of 15 major U.S. and European banking firms after the Wall Street close, dampening investor sentiment in Tokyo. "Market participants were shocked by the banks' ratings downgrade and they think New York will drop overnight," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. S&P reduced ratings on banks including Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as part of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria. Strategists said the Nikkei was unlikely to fall below 8,400 as part of a market adjustment after the rally. "The market is becoming cautious after the Nikkei gained more than 300 points in just two days," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, an investment strategy supervisor at Okasan Securities. In Brussels, European finance ministers agreed to strengthen a rescue fund for countries with funding difficulties and said they are consulting the IMF about more aid as bond yields surge across the region. Yields on new three-year Italian government bonds soared to almost 8 percent on Tuesday as the European Commission urged Rome to go beyond an austerity plan already in place. Italy has had preliminary discussions with the IMF about financial support, co-funded by national European central banks, sources told Reuters, but no decision has been made. The IMF denied it was in discussions with Italy or Spain on any form of financing. "There is so much uncertainty for the markets right now (coming out of Europe) and so much that is unforeseeable," said SMBC's Nakanishi. Shares of Olympus, which is engulfed in an accounting scandal, were down 12.8 percent at 875 yen, continuing what traders call a "money game" of speculative trading. SBI Holdings rose 4.4 percent to 5,910 yen after the venture capital firm said on Tuesday it would buy back up to 370,000 of its own shares, or 2 billion yen ($25.71 million)worth.