Nikkei set to rise, test 25-day moving average

TOKYO, Dec 1 The Nikkei share average looks set to jump and test key resistance levels including its 25-day moving average on Thursday after the world's central banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among banks. A rate cut by the Chinese central bank on Wednesday is also likely help whet risk appetite, as will Wednesday's announcement by Japan's Ministry of Finance that it sold 9 trillion yen ($116 billion) in currency intervention in its latest monthly disclosure, which suggests Japan conducted stealth intervention last month. "The central banks' action yesterday means there won't be a major financial crisis by the year-end," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, referring to the view that a cut in the cost of borrowing dollars from the European Central Bank and other central banks will help tide over banks for the year-end period, when funding demand is strong. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,645 on Wednesday, up sharply from the close in Osaka of 8,420 after the benchmark Nikkei ended the day down 0.5 percent at 8,434.61, marking a loss of 6.2 percent in November. The broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent on the day to 728.46. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade in a range of 8,600-8,700 on Thursday, an area that hosts a few important resistances levels. As of Wednesday, its 25-day moving average was at 8,584 while the 75-day moving average stood at 8,692. Above that the Ichimoku cloud on charts looms at 8,704 - 8,747. "The Nikkei will be entering strong resistance zone. I'm sure the Nikkei will climb above the 25-day moving average but the important thing is whether it can close above that level," said Tachibana Securities' Hirano. >Wall St rallies on central banks' help for Europe >Central bank move knocks down U.S. dollar [ FRX /] > Prices fall as central banks boost sentiment >Gold rises nearly 2 pct on cenbank move, China >Brent down as US stocks, Libya output up STOCKS TO WATCH -- Pola Orbis The cosmetics and skincare maker said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Jurlique International, an Australian organic skin care product maker, for about A$300 million ($300 million) as it seeks overseas expansion. -- Toshiba Toshiba said on Wednesday it would close three of its six discrete chip-making facilities in Japan and also trim output of certain types of chips over the year-end in a bid to save costs, as demand for PCs and TVs slides in Europe and the United States. -- Suzuki Motor The automaker aims for 50 percent rise in pretax profits and development of small diesel engine by year ending March 2015, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.