Nikkei above 25-day average after central bank steps

UPDATE 3-Canada's Manulife hits C$4 billion profit milestone
* Earnings per share C$1.96 vs C$1.85 average forecast (Adds comment from CFO, background on target)
TOKYO, Dec 1 The Nikkei share average jumped above its 25-day moving average to a two-week high on Thursday after the world's central banks took coordinated action overnight to ease funding strains among banks, easing worries about a meltdown of the global financial crisis. The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.4 percent to 8,648.77, climbing above the 25-day moving average around 8,579. The broader Topix index rose 2.3 percent to 745.16.
* Earnings per share C$1.96 vs C$1.85 average forecast (Adds comment from CFO, background on target)
OSLO, Feb 9 Norwegian Air is lobbying its government to scrap a deal which prevents it from flying the "Siberian Corridor" over Russia, the shortest route between Scandinavia and Asia.
* Kellogg company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results