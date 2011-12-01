Nikkei above 25-day average after central bank steps

TOKYO, Dec 1 The Nikkei share average jumped above its 25-day moving average to a two-week high on Thursday after the world's central banks took coordinated action overnight to ease funding strains among banks, easing worries about a meltdown of the global financial crisis. The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.4 percent to 8,648.77, climbing above the 25-day moving average around 8,579. The broader Topix index rose 2.3 percent to 745.16.