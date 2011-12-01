Nikkei surges as central bank move calms jitters

* Eyes on whether Nikkei closes above 25-day moving average * Investors cautious, central bank action seen as stopgap move * Strong resistance around 8,700-8,750 * China-related shares up after PBOC monetary easing By Mari Saito and Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, Dec 1 The Nikkei average surged to a two-week high on Thursday after the world's central banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among banks caused by the debt crisis in Europe. The central banks' offer of cheaper dollar funding eased worries about an immediate meltdown in the global financial system, but market players remained cautious about prospects for resolution of the crisis. "This just means they expanded emergency measures. The more important point is whether Europe is going to have a bigger bailout fund, and that's still up in the air," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments. The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.4 percent to 8,638.20, climbing above its 25-day moving average of around 8,579 and rising at one point to 8,653, its highest level since Nov. 14. Some market participants were keen to see if the Nikkei could maintain its gains and close above its 25-day moving average -- a prerequisite for any extension of the rally. Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities, said the Nikkei's rise would likely be capped at 8,700, a key resistance point. "A lot of blue chips are being bought, simply because they dropped to rock bottom last month," said Okamoto. "For the short term it would be safer to buy defensives and stocks dependent on domestic demand in case of sudden exchange rate moves or European concerns." Selling by European pension funds continued, underscoring the potential for distress in the euro zone to push the market lower. With the expiry of Nikkei December futures options due next Thursday, the option strike price of 8,750 may also become a resistance point, market participants said. The broader Topix index rose 2.1 percent to 743.26. The gains in Japanese shares were smaller than regional peers, with Asian shares outside Japan rising 4.3 percent. CHINA-RELATED STOCKS SOAR In Tokyo, construction makers and shippers, the main beneficiaries of China's booming economy, were among the top performers after China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years. Komatsu Ltd jumped 7.5 percent to 2,037 yen while rival Hitachi Construction rose 7.7 percent to 1,428 yen. Mitsui OSK Lines rose 7.1 percent to 256 yen. Japan's No.2 and No.3 mobile carriers, KDDI Corp and Softbank Corp, continued to fall even after NTT DoCoMo Inc denied reports that it was planning to sell Apple's iPhones and iPads in Japan. DoCoMo shares rose 2.2 percent to 137,900 yen while KDDI fell 0.8 percent to 501,000 yen and Softbank dropped 3.4 percent to 2,460 yen. Shares of drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd rose 2 percent to 1,400 yen after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave approval to its subsidiary Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to make the first generic version of Lipitor, a blockbuster cholestrol-lowering drug. Japanese financials reversed recent losses, with the banking sub-index gaining 2.3 percent, buoyed by their counterparts' gains in the U.S. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 3.6 percent, Mizuho Financial Group added 3 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 3.7 percent. Nomura Holdings Inc was up 4.1 percent at 258 yen, after earlier climbing to its highest level in almost a month. The investment bank's shares fell to an almost 37-year low last week, as thin trading volumes and withering share prices threatened brokerages' profit outlook. Rival Daiwa Securities Group added 4.4 percent to 263 yen.