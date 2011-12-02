Nikkei edges up, investors eye key 8,577 level

* Central bank action offers relief to mkts
* Investors remain cautious ahead of U.S. jobs numbers
* Trading volume thin, set to fall short of 2 bln shares
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 2 The Nikkei average edged up
on Friday, with investors focused on whether the benchmark can
hold above its 25-day moving average ahead of crucial U.S.
employment data later in the day.
In the euro zone, the new president of the European Central
Bank, Mario Draghi, signalled on Thursday the bank was ready to
act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political
leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the
17-nation euro zone.
Draghi's comments came after central banks' agreed to offer
cheaper dollar funding to struggling European banks, a move that
pushed Tokyo stocks higher for the second day as it eased
worries about an immediate meltdown in the global financial
system.
"The decision by global central banks was just a way to buy
time and it doesn't change the fundamental challenges in
Europe," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"But the move showed resolve that they will not have another
financial crisis."
The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 8,613.28
by the midday trading break, above its 25-day moving average of
8,577, though market participants warn if it falls below that
level, it could prompt a sell-off later in the
session .
The broader Topix index gained 0.1 percent to
741.01.
Volume was thin, with about 791 million shares changing
hands on the main board, suggesting the day's volume could fall
below Thursday's full-day total of 2 billion shares.
"Markets are looking to the U.S. employment numbers before
moving and the uncertainties in Europe are still keeping many
participants out of the market, so despite slight ups and downs
based on sentiment, we remain stuck at a low level," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management.
Market participants also said they expect
position-adjustment selling ahead of the weekend.
Investors remain cautious ahead of the Dec. 9 Brussels
summit of European leaders, seen as a make-or-break moment for
the currency bloc.
Social gaming company DeNA rose 6.1 percent to
2,471 yen after the sale of the struggling Yokohama BayStars
team from Tokyo Broadcasting System to the company was approved.
JPMorgan raised its rating to "overweight" from
"underweight", and Credit Suisse also started coverage of the
company at "outperform".
Honda Motor underperformed the auto sector,
dropping 0.7 percent to 2,467 yen, after the company's U.S. auto
sales dropped 6 percent in November, having fallen every month
since May.
The firm's U.S. market share tumbled from almost
11 percent to just over 8 percent in the same period, as Honda
lagged rivals in recovering from supply disruptions caused by
the March earthquake.
Toyota Motor Corp added 0.1 percent and Nissan
Motor Co was up 0.6 percent.
Japan's textile machine makers jumped after China's monetary
easing this week raised hopes for stronger sales in the country,
where large manufacturers of industrial sewing machines have
enjoyed strong sales growth.
Juki rose 2.1 percent after hitting a four-month
high and Tsudakoma climbed 1.9 percent, briefly hitting
a three-month peak.