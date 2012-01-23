Nikkei edges up for 5th day, Greek debt talks eyed

* Nikkei rises 0.2 pct, set for 5th day of rises * Olympus gains after Tokyo bourse keeps it listed By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Monday, extending gains for the fifth straight session, although the failure over the weekend of Greece and its private creditors to reach a deal on avoiding a messy default limited its advance. Scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged 7.3 percent and was the heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board after the Tokyo bourse kept the company listed. The Tokyo Stock Exchange, however, placed the camera and endoscope maker on its "security on alert" list for firms needing to urgently improve their internal management. "It's more driven by the fact that they have got a breather. The risk is if you are holding the stock, it is going to be suspended. Obviously that would be very complicated," said a sales trader at a foreign brokerage. The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 8,780.22 in mid-morning trade after rising 3.1 percent last week, with investors remaining vigilant over Europe. Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms they are ready to accept for a Greek debt restructuring as part of a second bailout package for Athens. Resolving the issue of a debt swap is essential to putting Greece's debt on a sustainable path and avoiding a chaotic default that could threaten the whole currency bloc. "Euro/yen started off the day with selling and if the euro breaks below the 99 yen level the Tokyo markets will become alarmed and drop even further later in the trading day," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO at Investrust. The single currency was last trading at 99.27 yen. The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 757.23. Nomura analysts, however, were more upbeat. They added the electric appliance and precision instrument sector to their long candidate list, citing easing worries of a global recession. "We expect concerns about recession to recede as a result of monetary policy steps taken in the U.S., Europe and Japan. We expect the sector to outperform based on its strong correlation with market sentiment," they wrote in a report to clients. Toshiba Corp climbed 4 percent and Sony Corp gained 3.2 percent. Nomura also recommended investors go long on financials excluding banks and short on energy resource and retail trade sectors.