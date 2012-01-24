版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 24日 星期二 14:06 BJT

Nikkei hits highest close in nearly 3 months

TOKYO, Jan 24 Japan's Nikkei average rose
to its highest closing level in nearly three months on Tuesday
on expectations that a Greek debt swap deal will still be
reached even after European finance ministers rejected an offer
by Greece's private creditors.	
    The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent higher at 8,785.33,
while the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 757.40.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐