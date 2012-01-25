Exporters drive Nikkei to 3-month closing high

* Nikkei climbs 1.1 pct on the day, up 5.1 pct this month
* Toyota tops turnover list, automakers gain
* Sony, Panasonic regain ground ahead of earnings
* Shippers advance 6.3 pct
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei average
scaled a new three-month high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in
exporters such as Toyota Motor and Canon as
the yen weakened following data showing Tokyo posted its first
annual trade deficit since 1980.
Battered electronics firms such as Sony Corp and
Panasonic Corp also regained ground ahead of their
earnings reports next week.
Toyota climbed 3 percent and topped the main board as the
heaviest-traded stock by turnover, also boosted after the
carmaker raised its 2012 domestic sales forecast by 6.5 percent
from its previous estimate and 36 percent higher than 2011.
Peers Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and
Suzuki Motor Corp gained between 2.5 and 4 percent,
while the Topix transport equipment subindex, home to
Japan's automakers and parts manufacturers, rose 3.1 percent.
The transport equipment sector is up nearly 12 percent so
far this month after shedding more than 21 percent in 2011.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the pace of
deterioration on the sector's earnings momentum -- analysts'
upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates
--moderated to minus 6.2 percent from minus 12.4 percent a month
earlier.
The slowing deterioration was in line with that of the
broader Topix index. The Topix's earnings momentum was
minus 4.8 percent this month versus December's minus 8.1 percent
and the U.S. S&P 500's minus 10.7 percent.
The Nikkei closed 1.1 percent higher at 8,883.69.
The benchmark is up 5.1 percent this month, and if the index
were to finish with the current gains, it would be the best
January performance since 1998.
The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 767.40. Volume on
the main board recovered, with 2.2 billion shares changing
hands, up from Tuesday's 1.84 billion shares and Monday's 2.01
billion.
SONY, PANASONIC GAIN; SHIPPERS STEAM AHEAD
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp advanced
ahead of their results next week, retreating from recent lows
and adding 4.8 and 2.5 percent, respectively.
"People were shorting these stocks (Sony and Panasonic)
ahead of earnings next week, but they started buying back their
positions after the yen declined slightly," said Seiki Orimi,
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"If you look at the European brokers, they are buying back
stocks that they had taken short positions in, so you could call
that 'risk-on', but it is actually more like they were very risk
averse before and they have finally returned to neutral. And I
can't see people taking on a lot of risk from this point."
Shippers extended Tuesday's hefty rise, with Mitsui O.S.K.
Lines Ltd surging 7.6 percent and Kyoei Tanker Co
jumping 30.3 percent. The sector index
cruised 6.3 percent higher to become the top sectoral performer
on the Topix, recovering some of last year's 47 percent fall.
Deutsche Bank said in a note that shipping rates were
unlikely to decline substantially despite uncertainty
surrounding bookings.
Market participants also cited a recovery in freight rates on the export route from the Middle East Gulf to
Japan.
Financial markets had shifted their focus to the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting, which ends on Wednesday, from the
stalled talks on Greece debt swap between Athens and its private
creditors.
"The fact that Greek debt negotiations have hit turbulence
is nothing new and although market players are viewing this with
some caution, investor sentiment is improving and there is a
generally optimistic view they will come to an agreement," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.