Nikkei retreats from 3-month high, Fanuc falls

TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei average
dipped in early trade on Thursday, retreating from a three-month
closing high marked the previous session, with industrial robot
maker Fanuc down after its earnings results.	
    But the Federal Reserve's indication of its readiness to
further stimulate the U.S. economy helped support sentiment.	
    The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,866.07, while
the broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent to 766.19.	
    Fanuc shares were down 1.8 percent.

