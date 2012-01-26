Nikkei retreats from 3-month high, Fanuc falls

TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei average dipped in early trade on Thursday, retreating from a three-month closing high marked the previous session, with industrial robot maker Fanuc down after its earnings results. But the Federal Reserve's indication of its readiness to further stimulate the U.S. economy helped support sentiment. The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,866.07, while the broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent to 766.19. Fanuc shares were down 1.8 percent.