Nikkei falls, Mitsubishi Electric sinks

* Nikkei eases 0.4 pct, down for third straight session * Mitsubishi Elec slumps 12 pct after govt suspends dealings * Nippon Electric Glass, Omron fall after results * Advantest jumps on profit outlook By Dominic Lau and Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei average eased on Monday, hurt by a slump in Mitsubishi Electric after the government suspended dealings with the firm, though news that Greece and its private creditors are on the verge of clinching a debt swap debt offered some support. Mitsubishi Electric Corp sank 12.3 percent to a two-month low and was the heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board after Japan's Defence Ministry said it had suspended dealings with the company, saying the manufacturer had overcharged for its services. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,807.65, on track for its third straight session of losses after hitting a three-month high last week. The benchmark is still up 4.2 percent this month, heading for its best January performance since 1999. Greece and its private creditors said on Saturday they were piecing together the final elements of a debt swap and expected to have a deal ready this week, crucial for sealing a new bailout for the debt-laden country and avoiding a chaotic default. "News out of Europe seems to say that Greece and its creditors are set to come to an agreement in a few days, but there were reports like this previously and there was the standoff afterwards, so the outcome of this meeting remains uncertain," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management. The broader Topix dipped 0.2 percent to 759.86 on Monday. Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd sank 10 percent to a two-month low after it reported a 53 percent year-on-year drop in net profit for the nine months ended December. In response, Nomura lowered its full-year earnings forecasts by 23 percent and its target price by 15.5 percent to 710 yen. Omron Corp, an automated control equipment maker, shed 4.8 percent after its nine-month net profit ended December halved from a year ago period. But Advantest, a major manufacturer of chip testers, jumped 9 pct to 794 yen after forecasting a small annual profit of 1 billion yen, which some analysts called a significant surprise. It also forecast annual dividend of 15 yen, up from 10 yen a year ago, citing an expansion in operations and market share due to the integration with U.S. chip tester Verigy Ltd. Japan's corporate results have been disappointing, although it is still early in the reporting season. Out of the 18 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly figures so far, 61 percent failed to meet market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. That compared with 36 percent for S&P 500 companies. BNP Paribas recommended investors to take profits on Nikkei 2012 dividend futures, which were approaching the bank's forecast level, and switch to longer-dated 2013 dividend futures. "We are expecting Nikkei 225 companies to revise down their full FY earnings guidance (based on their low achievement rates, the strong yen and sluggish demand from China and EU during Sept-Dec 2011) and there is also a risk that a few might cut March 2012 dividend guidance," it said in a note.