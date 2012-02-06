版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 6日 星期一 08:03 BJT

Nikkei rises 1.2 pct on strong U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Monday after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted hopes of further
improvement in the U.S. economy. 	
    The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,935.65, while the
broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 770.32.

