Nikkei ends above 9,000 for first time in 3 months

TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average closed above the 9,000-mark for the first time in three months on Wednesday, boosted by a better-than-expected profit outlook from Toyota Motor Corp and optimism over U.S. economic growth. The Nikkei ended 1.1 percent higher at 9,015.59, not too far from its 200-day moving average near 9,063, while the broader Topix climbed 1.2 percent to 782.34.