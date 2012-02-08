版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 14:04 BJT

Nikkei ends above 9,000 for first time in 3 months

TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
closed above the 9,000-mark for the first time in three months
on Wednesday, boosted by a better-than-expected profit outlook
from Toyota Motor Corp and optimism over U.S. economic
growth.	
    The Nikkei ended 1.1 percent higher at 9,015.59, not
too far from its 200-day moving average near 9,063, while the
broader Topix climbed 1.2 percent to 782.34.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐