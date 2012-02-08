版本:
Nikkei vaults 9,000 for first time in 3 months

* Nikkei ends above 9,000 for first time since late October
    * Toyota gains 5 pct in heavy volume
    * Chipmakers surge on news of likely major industry
realignment
    * SMFG, MUFG hits multi-month high, banks steady

    By Mari Saito and Dominic Lau	
    TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei average
climbed above the 9,000 mark for the first time in three months
on Wednesday, boosted by a stronger-than-expected profit outlook
from Toyota Motor Corp and short-covering in index
options.	
    A trader said investors who had been bearish on the Nikkei,
were forced to cover their short positions in February call
options at 9,000 as the benchmark advanced to
that level, spurring further gains in the Nikkei in the
afternoon.	
    The Nikkei closed 1.1 percent higher at 9,015.59,
not too far from its 200-day moving average near 9,063, and the
broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 782.34, shrugging
off worries about Greece whose politicians delayed a decision
yet again on unpopular terms of a crucial 130 billion euro
bailout.    	
    Trading volume on the main board hit a three-week high, with
2.48 billion shares changing hands.	
    "Core bluechips firms are steadily lifting the index
higher...Banks are very steady too, so it is a departure from
how markets had been acting until recently," said Hideyuki
Ishiguro, a strategist at Okasan Securities.     	
    Toyota, Japan's top carmaker, jumped 5 percent to a
six-month high in heavy volume after it lifted annual profit
guidance by more than a third, citing cost cuts and expected
benefits from Japanese government schemes. 	
    "We think consensus expectations for F3/13 earnings will
move up in reaction to 3Q results, and despite the stock's
strong recent performance, we believe it is too soon to take
profits," Morgan Stanley analyst Ryosuke Hoshino said in a note
and kept his "overweight" on the company.	
    Rival automaker Nissan Motor Co was up 2.4 percent
ahead of its earnings report.	
    Chipmakers jumped on news of likely major realignment in the
troubled industry, with sources saying Renesas Electronics
, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp were
in talks to merge their system chip operations. 	
    Renesas soared 10.1 percent, Fujitsu bounced 2.9 percent and
Panasonic was up 3.3 percent, while Elpida Memory 
surged 9.4 percent on a report that it could be selling its
Hiroshima plant as part of the deal.	
    	
    BANKS GAIN	
    Other strong performers included Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and
Mizuho Financial Group, recovering further from last
year's battering as the U.S. economic outlook brightens.	
    The three banks climbed between 1.6 and 2.6 percent.	
    Technical indictors showed the stocks could be ripe for a
correction as they were trading deep in "overbought" territory,
with their 14-day relative strength indexes well above 75,
however. Seventy and above is considered overbought.	
    Short interest ratio -- the number of shares sold short
divided by the average daily trading volume -- on the banking
sector had also risen to about 25 percent as of Tuesday, up from
17 percent in early February, another trader said.	
    Social gaming company DeNA jumped 8.4 percent and
was the second most actively traded stock by turnover after it
lifted its annual operating profit guidance by 9.6 percent to
61.5 billion yen and announced a share buyback.	
    The Topix 500 has risen 7.3 percent this year,
boosted by improving U.S. economic data.	
    With the gains, the Topix 500 carries a 12-month forward
price-to-book ratio of 0.9, up from 0.84 earlier this year, and
the proportion of companies trading below their net asset value
has dropped to 55 percent from nearly 60 percent at the start of
the year, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.	
    That still dwarfs the S&P 500, with only 13 percent
of the companies trading below their 12-month forward P/B ratio
of 1.

