Nikkei set to rise after Greece's austerity deal

TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
is expected to open modestly higher on Friday after Greece's
political leaders agreed a long-delayed deal on painful
austerity measures needed on a second bailout though European
Union partners reacted scepticallly.
Greece's international financial backers have been
exasperated by a string of broken promises and weeks of
wrangling over the terms of a 130 billion euro ($172 billion)
bailout, with time running out to avoid a messy default.
"The Nikkei will gain slightly today on the news that Greece
was able to come to agreement on reforms but it hasn't been
approved by the euro zone finance ministers yet," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
"This kept a cap on the Dow overnight but given the news,
the euro has strengthened against the yen and the yen is also
weaker against the dollar, so this will help market rise
modestly."
The dollar was trading at 77.65 yen after hitting
a high of 77.7, while the euro was at 103.16 yen.
Trading was also likely to be volatile with an option
expiry.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,030 on
Thursday, up 20 points or 0.2 percent from the Osaka
close of 9,010, while strategists said the Nikkei was
likely to trade between 8,950 and 9,050.
The Nikkei closed 0.2 percent lower at 9,002.24 on Thursday,
while the broader Topix index advanced 0.3 percent to
784.49.
Japan's corporate earnings results have been disappointing
so far. Out of 138 Nikkei companies that have reported,
two-third of them failed to meet market expectations,
Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares to 34
percent for S&P 500 companies.
However, the weak earnings have not deterred the rally in
Japanese equities, boosted by a brightening outlook for the
United States and an injection of 489 billion euros of
three-year loans by the European Central Bank. The Topix is up
5.7 percent this year.
The Nikkei is up 6.5 percent so far this year after shedding
17.3 percent in 2011.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- MS&AS INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS INC
MS&AD Insurance Group is expected to suffer a net loss of
150 billion yen ($1.94 billion) for the year to March on
insurance payouts from last year's flooding in Thailand, the
Nikkei reported.
--CANON INC
Canon is looking to increase its sales in India by slightly
more than 200 percent to $1 billion by 2015, its Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer Fujio Mitarai told the Nikkei on
Thursday.
--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the owner of the crippled Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear facility, said on Thursday it would start
planned maintenance on its last active reactor in late March.
--MITSUBISHI CORP
Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT said on Thursday it
has agreed to sell minority stakes in two German offshore cable
projects to Mitsubishi Corp for 240 million euros ($319.30
million).