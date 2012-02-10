版本:
Nikkei steady around 9,000 after Greek deal

TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
steadied in early trade on Friday after Greece's political
leaders agreed to a long-delayed deal on a second bailout though
investors remained wary whether Athens can deliver the reforms.	
    Trading was expected to be volatile with an option expiry.	
    The Nikkei was flat at 9,000.05, while the broader
Topix steadied at 784.42.

