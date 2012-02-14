版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 08:14 BJT

Nikkei slips on Greek deal wariness

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped in early trade on Tuesday, with investors wary whether
Greece will deliver its promises on reforms and secure a second
bailout to avoid an unruly default.	
    The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,979.92, while
the broader Topix eased 0.2 percent to 780.38.

