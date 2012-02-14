版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 13:06 BJT

Nikkei rises after BOJ to above 200-day average

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose in Tuesday's afternoon session after the Bank of Japan
unexpectedly eased policy by increasing its asset-buying
programme to help the economy mired in deflation and weighed
down by a strong yen.	
    The Japanese currency weakened against the dollar following
the BOJ's announcement that it would add 10 trillion yen ($130 
billion) to its asset buying and lending scheme, under which it
buys government and private debt and lends cheap funds against
various types of collateral.	
    Exporters benefited, with Toyota Motor Corp up 1.8
percent, Canon Inc adding 1.7 percent and TDK Corp
 climbing 2.4 percent.	
    The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 9,054.45 to just
above its 200-day moving average near 9,052, while the Nikkei
volatility index shed 6 percent to a two-week low,
indicating improving risk appetite among investors.	
    However, some were sceptical about the strength of the
market's reaction. 	
    "Cash volume is not massive today. I don't know how much
conviction is at the back of this move," a dealer at a foreign
bank said.	
    "It's moving the yen a little bit, moving the index a bit
but it's not massive."	
    The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 786.10.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐