Nikkei ends at 200-day moving average after BOJ

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Tuesday to end at its 200-day moving average after the
Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by increasing its
asset-buying programme to help an economy mired in deflation and
hurt by a strong yen.	
    The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent higher at 9,052.07,
touching its 200-day moving average , while the broader
Topix rose 0.7 percent to 786.80.

