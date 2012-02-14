Nikkei ends at 200-day moving average after BOJ

Huawei staff fear cuts as smartphone profits disappoint
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday to end at its 200-day moving average after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by increasing its asset-buying programme to help an economy mired in deflation and hurt by a strong yen. The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent higher at 9,052.07, touching its 200-day moving average , while the broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 786.80.
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged with murder on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader at Kuala Lumpur's main airport, Malaysia's attorney general said.