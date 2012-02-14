Nikkei seen boosted as softer yen peps exporters

TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open higher on Wednesday, with exporters benefiting from more yen weakness after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset buying programme and set an inflation target of 1 percent to pull the economy out of deflation. "The exchange rates are getting favourable (for exporters," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. The yen fell to its lowest in 3-1/2 months against the dollar. The U.S. currency was at 78.45 yen. "Share prices have risen in Asian countries that have introduced inflation targeting," Kinouchi said. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 and 9,150, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,100 on Tuesday, up 40 points or 0.4 percent from the Osaka close of 9,060. The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,052.07 on Tuesday, a fresh three-month closing high and touching its 200-day moving average, after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy. The broader Topix index ended 0.7 percent higher at 786.80. A trader said investors were likely to be reluctant to test the upside ahead of the euro zone finance ministers' telephone conference call later in the day over a 130 billion euro ($171 billion) bailout for Greece to avert a default. The ministers dropped plans for a face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout, saying political leaders in Athens had failed to provide the required commitment to reform. A Greek government source said conservative party leader Antonis Samaras was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international lenders on Wednesday. U.S. stocks cut losses to end little changed on Tuesday following the news. The benchmark Nikkei is up 7 percent so far this year as a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489 billion euros of three-year loans by the European Central Bank to boost liquidity outweighed disappointing Japanese corporate earnings. Out of 155 Nikkei companies that have reported, 64 percent failed to meet market expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. That compares with 32 percent for S&P 500 companies. > U.S. shares finish flat in late rally on Greece > Yen slips against dollar, euro after BOJ easing > Treasuries gain as retail sales disappoint > Gold falls on credit downgrade fears, track euro > Brent edges up nearing expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe STOCKS TO WATCH -- ELPIDA MEMORY INC Elpida Memory flagged doubts over its ability to continue as a going concern, as the world's third-largest maker of DRAM chips has not yet been able to agree on support from banks and the government ahead of debt repayment deadlines. -- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC Christopher Wendel has left his job as global head of equity sales at Nomura, the Japanese investment bank said in an internal memo obtained by Reuters, as it continues with its $1.2 billion cost-cutting drive. -- GLORY LTD Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Tuesday it would sell Talaris, a provider of cash-counting equipment, to Japan's Glory Ltd for 650 million pounds ($1 billion), twice the value of its original investment. -- TONENGENERAL SEKIYU KK The Japanese refinery group, in which Exxon Mobil has a stake, said on Tuesday it would announce by the end of the year at the earliest its plans to meet government rules on improving its efficiency. -- SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP Talks between Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and WestLB over the sale of the German bank's corporate lending business have collapsed mainly due to differences over valuations, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.