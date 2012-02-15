Nikkei rallies, Topix hits 800 for 1st time in 6 mths

* Nikkei hits 6-month closing high
* Trading volume spikes to 6-month high
* BOJ move weakens yen, boosting exporters
* Financials, shippers also rise
* Elpida sheds 14 pct on survival doubts
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei average
rallied to a six-month closing high and the broader Topix index
breached the 800 level on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan
expanded its asset buying programme the previous day.
The BOJ's surprise move, which included adding 10 trillion
yen ($128 billion) to its asset purchase programme, pushed the
yen to a 3-1/2-month low against the dollar, lifting the appeal
of exporters' shares.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 4.7 percent and Honda Motor
Co jumped 3.3 percent, while TDK Corp advanced
4.5 percent and Komatsu Ltd rose 5.3 percent.
Financial shares outperformed the market, with Nomura
Holdings Inc jumping 5.4 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group up 4.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group climbing 4 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei rallied 2.3 percent to
9,260.34, its highest close since last August and soaring above
its 200-day moving average near 9,050 that had been seen as a
resistance point.
Market participants said the Nikkei was pushed higher by
short-covering triggered after it rose above its 200-day
average. Strategists said it would likely stay in the 9,200
range this week but continue to test higher if the yen kept
softening against the dollar.
Trading volume spiked, with 2.9 billion shares changing
hands on the main board, its heaviest daily volume since last
August.
The broader Topix advanced 2.1 percent to 802.96,
its first rise above 800 in six months.
"Excess liquidity in the global market is pushing investors
back to equities, and the latest move by the central bank (BOJ)
has tipped the dollar/yen rate to a favourable range so the
market rally looks likely to continue for some time," said
Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
The dollar traded at 78.50 yen after hitting a fresh
3-1/2-month high of 78.67 yen in the wake of the BOJ steps.
Yasuo Sakuma, a portfolio manager at Bayview Asset
Management, said the central bank's easing could push the Nikkei
gradually to 10,000 or higher in the next few months.
"If the BOJ's action leads to weakness in the yen (for a
longer period), exporters such as autos, auto parts and
technology firms, as well as cyclical sectors such as maritime
transport and financials will be the best performers."
Japan's sea transport subindex was the best
performing sector and jumped 5.5 percent, with Nippon Yusen KK
, Kawasaki Kisen KK, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Ltd surging 3.8-7.6 percent.
Bucking the overall trend was Elpida Memory Inc,
which topped the main board as the biggest percentage loser, at
one point falling by its daily limit of 80 yen, after it flagged
concerns about its survival, citing stalled discussions with
lenders on financial support ahead of debt repayment deadlines.
It closed down 54 yen or 14.4 percent.
LIMITED GAINS?
Despite the Nikkei logging its biggest daily percentage gain
since Sept. 27 last year, some market players were less bullish
on the outlook.
"I think the yen's softening is limited," said Naohito
Miura, a fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management. "Yesterday's
move (by the BOJ) was simply done on the back of the Federal
Reserve's move, and I think it will be difficult for the dollar
to escape the 75-80 yen range."
Technical indicators showed the Nikkei could be ripe for a
correction as it was deep in "overbought" territory, with its
14-day relative strength index at 74.69.
Nomura analysts said the BOJ move helped ease concerns about
Japanese corporate earnings, which were depressed by a strong
yen, but they expected the Nikkei to consolidate around 9,000 to
9,200 before heading towards 10,000 in late February or early
March.
"Given that short-term overheating, as indicated by
technicals, has not cooled down much, we think profit-taking
could pick up in the near term and that consolidation could last
a little longer owing to a timing correction," Nomura said in a
note.
Deutsche Bank was also cautious, saying it would be
"premature" to say the central bank's actions will reverse
deflation and soften the yen.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 9.5 percent so far this year as
an improving outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of
489 billion euros ($642 billion) of three-year loans by the
European Central Bank to boost liquidity counters disappointing
corporate earnings in Japan.