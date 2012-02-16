版本:
Nikkei eases from 6-month high, ends rally

TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
ended a three-day rally and eased from a six-month high on
Thursday as investors took profits after hefty gains on the back
of easing steps this week from the Bank of Japan.	
    The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 9,234.16,
while the broader Topix edged down 0.4 percent at
800.19.

