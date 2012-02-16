版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 16日 星期四 14:04 BJT

Japan's Nikkei retreats from six-month high

TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan's Nikkei stock average
retreated from a six-month high in choppy trade on Thursday, but
sentiment remained upbeat on the back of easing steps from the
Bank of Japan that have weakened the yen.	
    The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,238.10, while
the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 800.25.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐