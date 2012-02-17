Nikkei rallies 1.9 pct on U.S. data, Greece optimism

* Nikkei up 1.9 pct, nears 1-year moving average * Resistance seen at 9,400 to 9,500 - strategists * Financials outperform, automakers gain * Optimism on Greece buoys market By Mari Saito TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average rallied nearly 2 percent on Friday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street on robust U.S. economic data, while expectations grew that Greece would secure a long-awaited bailout next week. Exporters and financials were the big winners, with Toyota Motor Corp gaining 1.8 percent in high volume, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 2.2 percent. Financial stocks were boosted by optimism over Greece after Athens found the extra budget savings it needed and a euro-zone official said the $170 billion bailout package should be approved on Monday, moving Greece closer to averting a disorderly default. Japan's top brokerage Nomura Holdings, last up 4.2 percent, topped the Topix core 30 list as the biggest percentage gainer and industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd also outperformed the market and rose 3.6 percent. The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.9 percent to 9,416.02, breaching the 9,400 level for the first time since last August. It soared above its 200-day moving average near 9,047 and edged closer to its 1-year moving average of 9,426. But market strategists said the benchmark will face stiff resistance at the 9,400-9,500 level, where selling pressure was expected to increase. "I do think we have already touched our peak level for the day around 9,400 and the market will likely pare gains for the rest of the day," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. Miura said the benchmark will rally to 9,600 by the end of the month but gains will be capped by profit-taking and he expected a large market correction in March. "I don't see any fundamental reason for the Nikkei to climb to 10,000 as some others say, although there is a lot of overheating in the market thanks to excessive liquidity," he said. The Nikkei is up 11.3 percent so far this year, supported by a run of strong economic data out of the United States, as well as the European Central Bank's massive liquidity injection and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan. On Thursday, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low, while new manufacturing and housing data showed recovery momentum in the world's largest economy. Wall Street rose overnight on the data and the S&P 500 soared to a nine-month high. The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 812.76 on Friday. Japan's automakers and recently battered electronic makers surged on the stronger dollar, last trading at 79.01 yen at a fresh 3-1/2 month high. Panasonic Corp jumped 3.2 percent to a two-month high after hitting a more than three-decade low earlier this month. Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co advanced 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.