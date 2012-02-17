版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 14:16 BJT

Nikkei soars on U.S. data, Greece

TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei average
rallied 1.6 percent to hit a fresh six-month closing high on
Friday on signs the U.S. economic recovery is gathering pace and
as expectations grew that Greece would secure a long-awaited
bailout next week.	
    The benchmark Nikkei ended at 9,384.17, just below
9,400. It was up 4.9 percent this week, its best weekly
percentage rise since early December. 	
    The broader Topix index also hit a fresh six-month
high, advancing 1.3 percent to 810.45.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐