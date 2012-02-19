Nikkei set to rise on China easing move

TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
is expected to open higher on Monday after China's central bank
cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve in an effort
to encourage growth.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,350 and
9,550, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,480 on Friday, up 80 points or 0.9 percent
from the Osaka close of 9,400.
"The Nikkei traded in the 9,500-10,000 range for a long time
after the March earthquake so there will likely be some selling
at this level. But we can also expect buying by investors who
missed chance to buy in the latest rally," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"This is a typical liquidity-driven market. So if we are
starting to see more solid U.S. figures, the market will perhaps
initially welcome them but then probably people will start to
expect unwinding of stimulus steps and stocks could go lower."
Exporters are expected to benefit from a weakening in the
yen, which hit a 6-1/2-month low against the dollar. The U.S.
currency was trading around 79.90 yen.
Receding concerns about the chance of a near-term debt
default by Greece also lifted sentiment. Euro zone finance
ministers are expected to approve a second bailout package for
Greece at a meeting later in the day.
The Nikkei rallied 1.6 to 9,384.17 on Friday, a fresh
six-month closing high and not far from its one-year moving
average of 9,426, while the broader Topix index advanced
1.3 percent to 810.45.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 11 percent so far this year,
supported by a run of strong economic data out of the United
States, as well as the European Central Bank's liquidity
injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing
steps by the Bank of Japan.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- MITSUI & CO LTD
Mitsui's MOEX Offshore agreed with the U.S. Justice
Department to pay at least $90 million to settle some of its
liability in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the first
government settlement involving the BP Plc Macondo well.
-- TOSHIBA CORP
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said on Friday
it was requesting information from 11 nuclear plants that are
customers of Westinghouse Electric, majority owned by Toshiba,
regarding fuel performance during accidents.
NRC spokesman Scott Burnell said there was a fundamental
flaw in a computer programme Westinghouse used in determining
how reactor fuel loses the ability to conduct heat, a phenomenon
known as "thermal conductivity degradation".
-- MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP
Mizuho Financial Group will sign an agreement to cooperate
with South Africa's Standard Bank in corporate lending
as early as this week, according to two people familiar with the
matter.
-- ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS Co
All Nippon Airways said on Friday it aims to boost
operating profit by more than a fifth in the next financial year
as it expands its international service but holds down costs
with Boeing Co's fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliner.
-- DAIO PAPER CORP
Daio Paper's founding family will negotiate the sale of
their stake in subsidiaries to the parent company only if the
company's president resigns, a former adviser in the Ikawa
family told the Nikkei business daily.