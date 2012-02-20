版本:
2012年 2月 20日 星期一 08:04 BJT

Nikkei surges 1.6 pct on China easing move

TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose 1.6 percent to break above the one-year moving average in
early trade on Monday, encouraged by China's move to stimulate
growth by cutting the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve.	
    The Nikkei climbed 148.43 points to 9,532.49, while
the broader Topix was up 1.4 percent at 821.48.

