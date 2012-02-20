Nikkei rises 1.5 pct, boosted by China's easing

* Nikkei jumps above 1-year moving average * Steelmakers up on Credit Suisse price target hike * Mitsubishi Corp surges on Canada gas deal By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced 1.5 percent to scale a fresh six-month high on Monday, encouraged by China's move to stimulate growth by cutting the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve. Coupled with receding concerns about chances of a near-term Greek debt default, this helped put the market into a so-called "risk-on" mode, with investors picking up riskier assets and cutting back defensive positions. The yen fell to a 6-1/2-month low against the dollar, which also boosted Japanese exporters. Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.8 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd gained 2 percent, while among construction machinery firms Komatsu Ltd surged 3 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd soared 3.7 percent. Steelmakers Nippon Steel Corp, Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd and JFE Holdings Inc were up between 1.9 and 6.4 percent, also boosted by Credit Suisse's price target hikes. The Nikkei climbed 144.49 points to 9,528.66 to breach its one-year moving average near 9,427, while the broader Topix was up 1.5 percent at 822.66. The benchmark Nikkei is up more than 8 percent this month, taking its gain for the year-to-date to 12.7 percent supported by a run of strong economic data out of the United States, as well as the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan. Some market participants were sounding cautious after the sharp gains, however. "There is a potential for overshoot, certainly. If there is, for instance, a delay in the agreement on a Greek bailout or if there is a bad data point in the U.S., then the market might pull back. There is a merit for some hedging," said Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jefferies Japan. She said investors could cut back some of their long positions in cyclicals and take a more balanced approach with their portfolios if they were concerned about any sharp correction. Some investors also bought the Nikkei volatility index as protection, with the gauge up 2.7 percent on Monday. Trading firm Mitsubishi Corp jumped 5.1 percent after news it has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in the Cutbank Ridge gas field in the Canadian province of British Columbia, operated by Encana Corp. Real estate shares continued to be in demand as investors bet on the sector benefiting from last week's easing steps by the Bank of Japan to pull the economy out of deflation. Mitsui Fudosan gained 3.3 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd climbed 2.6 percent. Nomura analysts recommended investors go long on the real estate sector and short the construction and materials sector, citing the market's risk-on mood. "We expect low-beta sectors, including construction and materials, to underperform as the risk-off trend that has enveloped the market until now dissipates, and we accordingly now include this sector in our list of short-position candidates," they said in a note.