Nikkei steady, softer yen to help stocks

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 3
ZURICH, March 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.25 percent at 8,640 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average held steady near the previous day's gains on Thursday, with the softer yen underpinning market sentiment, though optimism over Greece's bailout deal this week was tempered by new concerns about the health of Europe's economy. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.07 percent to 9,547.73, while he broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to 824.10.
ZURICH, March 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.25 percent at 8,640 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.