Nikkei steady, softer yen to help stocks

TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
held steady near the previous day's gains on Thursday, with the
softer yen underpinning market sentiment, though optimism over
Greece's bailout deal this week was tempered by new concerns
about the health of Europe's economy. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.07 percent to
9,547.73, while he broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent
to 824.10.

