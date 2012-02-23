版本:
Nikkei rises but fails to end above 9,600

TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced on Thursday to end just below 9,600, with a softer yen
underpinning market sentiment and boosting risk appetite.	
    The Nikkei closed 0.4 percent higher at 9,595.57
after breaking resistance to end above 9,500 in the previous
session for the first time since early August.	
    The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 829.35.

