Nikkei rises but fails to end above 9,600

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3
March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Thursday to end just below 9,600, with a softer yen underpinning market sentiment and boosting risk appetite. The Nikkei closed 0.4 percent higher at 9,595.57 after breaking resistance to end above 9,500 in the previous session for the first time since early August. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 829.35.
March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Tens of millions of dollars in royalties and signing bonuses that Glencore told an independent transparency board it had paid to Congo's state mining company actually went to a business controlled by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, advocacy group Global Witness said in a report on Friday. * SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Jam
TOKYO, March 3 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest pension fund, posted its the best quarterly gain on record thanks to a rally in the country's stock market.