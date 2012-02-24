版本:
Nikkei steady, on track for best February in 21 yrs

TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
steadied in early trade on Friday to hold below 9,600 after
rallying 9 percent this month, staying on track for its best
February performance in two decades. 	
    The Nikkei was flat at 9,594.31, while the broader
Topix added 0.1 percent to 830.49.

