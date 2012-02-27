Nikkei climbs to fresh 7-mth high as yen eases

* Nikkei rises above 9,700 to hit new seven-mth high
* Exporters gain on yen fall to 9-month low vs dollar
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Feb 27 The Nikkei share average
rose to a fresh seven-month high on Monday, extending this
month's gains of more than 10 percent, as exporters climbed
after the yen continued to tumble against the against the
dollar.
Strength in the yen this year has helped batter Japanese
exporters' earnings, which have also been hit by supply
disruptions caused by last year's massive earthquake and
flooding in Thailand.
"Most companies will benefit from this (weaker yen)
situation," said Shoji Hirakawa, chief strategist at UBS. "But
the retail and oil sectors might be negatively affected."
The Nikkei added 0.6 percent to 9,704.99, on track
for its best February performance since 1991.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to
842.26.
Exporters that found higher ground included Toyota Motor
Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Sony Corp,
Canon Inc, and Toshiba Corp. They gained
between 1.6 and 3.8 percent.
The yen was trading at nine-month lows against the dollar on
Monday and has lost about 4 percent against the dollar since
Feb. 14 when the Bank of Japan announced further easing steps.
Nomura Securities compiled a list of Japanese companies that
will benefit the most from the yen's easing, choosing firms that
have extended their global reach in recent years and with
limited downside risk to earnings forecasts.
Among thems were industrial electronics companies Hitachi
Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Corp as well as
Hitachi Construction Machinery, Mitsui Chemicals Inc
, PVC resins and soda maker Kaneka Corp,
electric motor maker Yaskawa Electric Corp and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
The Nikkei has risen 14.8 percent this year, buoyed by a run
of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central Bank's
liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euro and further
easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England,
But some investors were buying protection against a sharp
pullback, with the Nikkei volatility index up 5.9
percent.
BNP Paribas recommended investors sell call options on
Nikkei dividend futures because their potential upside would be
limited after they tracked the Nikkei higher, and buy a put
spread on the Nikkei to guard against a potential market
correction.