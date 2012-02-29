版本:
Nikkei gains, heading for best Feb in two decades

TOKYO, Feb 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose in early trade on Wednesday on the back of Wall Street
gains, extending a rally of more than 10 percent this month and
heading for its best February performance in two decades.	
    The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 9,764.07, while the
broader Topix added 0.5 percent to 842.33.

