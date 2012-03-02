版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 2日 星期五 08:13 BJT

Nikkei gains but market wary of profit-taking

TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share
average rose about 1 percent on Friday following gains on Wall
Street, though market players were wary that profit-taking ahead
of the weekend could prevent it from breaking above a high hit
earlier in the week.  	
      The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to
9,787.17.67, not far from high of 9,866 set on Wednesday, its
highest level since early August, while the broader Topix
 added also 0.8 percent to 838.45.

