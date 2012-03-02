Nikkei up, but pares some gains on profit-taking

* Market wary of profit-taking after big rally last month * Profit-taking hurts recent gainers such as car makers * Futures trade volume surges * Daiichi Sankyo up on GSK tie-up TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday following the rise on Wall Street, but gave up some early gains on profit-taking as some traders said the market's rally last month was too fast. Although the benchmark Nikkei opened 0.9 percent, it ceded much of gains to stand at 9,734.32, up 0.3 percent on the day. The broader Topix is up 0.3 percent at 834.14. "The rally has been so fast that market players are becoming wary of overheating. At the individual company level, it is becoming difficult to buy at the current price as well ," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. The price-book value ratio of the bottom 20 percent of the market is edging near 0.5 -- near historical average -- from around 0.3 before the market's rally, he added. While investors continued to buy shippers and real estate companies, they took profits in recent gainers such as Hino Motors and some other car makers. Some market players are also selling futures for hedge against possible pullback in the market after the Nikkei gained more than 10 percent last month. Trading volume of futures in the past three sessions shot up to nearly double the long-term average in the past three days, helping to lift intraday volatility of the market. "The market is being driven by trading in the futures and at this point there is no clear trend," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities. But stocks could rise further in the medium-term, he added, as foreign investors have bought back a little more than half the amount of Japanese stocks that they had sold last year. They have bought about 1.8 trillion yen of Japanese shares so far this year, which is still about 60 percent of their relentless selling late last year. "If they are going to fully buy back the amount they had sold, which I think is possible, then we could see further rally in the market," said Ishiguro. Elsewhere, Japan's No. 3 drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd gained 1.8 percent to 1,528 yen after it said it will tie up with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline PLC to bring new vaccines to the Japanese market, which is known for its slow acceptance of vaccines.