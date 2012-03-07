版本:
2012年 3月 7日 星期三 08:04 BJT

Nikkei falls 1.1 pct on Greece, growth concerns

TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share
average fell 1.1 percent in early trade on Wednesday on fresh
concerns over slowing global growth after Brazil reported weak
growth for 2011 and fears that Greece may not meet its deadline
for debt restructuring.	
    The Nikkei fell 104.99 points to 9,532.64, down for
the third straight session, while the broader Topix fell
1.3 percent to 816.99.

