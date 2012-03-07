版本:
Nikkei set to break 3-day losing run on US jobs data

TOKYO, March 8 Japan's leading share index
is expected to open higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day
losing streak, after an upbeat U.S. private-sector jobs report
and on optimism that Greece will complete its debt
restructuring.	
    The U.S. private sector added 216,000 jobs last month,
topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000 and
reinforcing views that the U.S. economic recovery is gaining
traction. The ADP report came two days ahead of the government's
more comprehensive monthly report on the labour market.	
    Coupled with a report from the Wall Street Journal that the
Federal Reserve is considering a new type of mortgage and
Treasury bond-buying programme, it helped U.S. stocks break a
three-day losing run on Wednesday.	
    The Nikkei is likely to trade between 9,600 and
9,700, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago 
closed at 9,650 on Wednesday, up 70 points or 0.7 percent from
the Osaka close of 9,580.    	
    "The Nikkei will rebound today," said Takashi Hiroki, chief
strategist at Monex Inc.	
    "But there are still a lot of concerns. We have the European
Central Bank meeting and the deadline for a Greek debt swap
today. We have SQ (March settlement for both options and
futures) tomorrow and the U.S. non-farm payrolls tomorrow night.
It's very difficult to see a clear direction." 	
    On Wednesday, major banks and pension funds threw their
weight behind Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors,
making it increasingly likely that the deal will be approved and
clear the way for a bailout package to avert an immediate
default on its debt. 	
    On Wednesday the benchmark Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to
9,576.06, a two-week closing low, while the broader Topix
 eased 0.6 percent to 822.71.	
    The Nikkei is down 1.5 percent so far in March after
rallying 15 percent in the first two months of the year, buoyed
by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policies by global central banks that have sent investors back
into risk assets.	
    March, the final month of Japan's fiscal year, tends to be
the strongest month for the Nikkei, with an average monthly rise
of 1.43 percent for the index between 1972 and 2011.	
	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    -- SUMCO CORP 	
    A turnaround fund backed by the three megabanks and
Mitsubishi Corp will help Sumco get back on its feet,
investing 15 billion yen ($185.56 million) in the world's
second-largest producer of silicon semiconductor wafers, the
Nikkei business daily said.	
    -- TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 	
    Toyota said on Wednesday it is recalling more than 681,000
cars and trucks in the U.S. market to address potential
problems. 	
    Separately, the company named Shigeki Terashi, 57, currently
head of its U.S. engineering and manufacturing operations, to
head its North American operations and promoted Jim Lentz, 56,
who helped orchestrate the Japanese automaker's response to a
string of safety recalls that began in late 2009, to president
and chief executive officer of the U.S. sales unit, effective
April 1.  	
    -- DAIO PAPER CORP 	
    Daio Paper will offer to pay more for shares owned by its
founding family in the hope of advancing stalled negotiations on
retaking key subsidiaries, the Nikkei reported.	
    -- APPLE SUPPLIERS	
    Apple Inc took the wraps off a faster 4G-equipped
iPad starting at $629, hoping the latest version of its tablet
can safeguard its dominance over rivals ranging from Amazon.com
Inc to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

