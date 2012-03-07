Nikkei set to break 3-day losing run on US jobs data

TOKYO, March 8 Japan's leading share index is expected to open higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, after an upbeat U.S. private-sector jobs report and on optimism that Greece will complete its debt restructuring. The U.S. private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000 and reinforcing views that the U.S. economic recovery is gaining traction. The ADP report came two days ahead of the government's more comprehensive monthly report on the labour market. Coupled with a report from the Wall Street Journal that the Federal Reserve is considering a new type of mortgage and Treasury bond-buying programme, it helped U.S. stocks break a three-day losing run on Wednesday. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 9,600 and 9,700, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,650 on Wednesday, up 70 points or 0.7 percent from the Osaka close of 9,580. "The Nikkei will rebound today," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "But there are still a lot of concerns. We have the European Central Bank meeting and the deadline for a Greek debt swap today. We have SQ (March settlement for both options and futures) tomorrow and the U.S. non-farm payrolls tomorrow night. It's very difficult to see a clear direction." On Wednesday, major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors, making it increasingly likely that the deal will be approved and clear the way for a bailout package to avert an immediate default on its debt. On Wednesday the benchmark Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 9,576.06, a two-week closing low, while the broader Topix eased 0.6 percent to 822.71. The Nikkei is down 1.5 percent so far in March after rallying 15 percent in the first two months of the year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets. March, the final month of Japan's fiscal year, tends to be the strongest month for the Nikkei, with an average monthly rise of 1.43 percent for the index between 1972 and 2011. > Banks lift Wall Street, breaking 3-day skid > Euro rebounds from 3-week low, Greek unease remains > Treasury prices ease on Greece deal optimism, U.S. jobs > Gold rises on optimism over Fed, Greek debt > Oil up as Greece hopes, U.S. jobs data fuel rebound STOCKS TO WATCH -- SUMCO CORP A turnaround fund backed by the three megabanks and Mitsubishi Corp will help Sumco get back on its feet, investing 15 billion yen ($185.56 million) in the world's second-largest producer of silicon semiconductor wafers, the Nikkei business daily said. -- TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota said on Wednesday it is recalling more than 681,000 cars and trucks in the U.S. market to address potential problems. Separately, the company named Shigeki Terashi, 57, currently head of its U.S. engineering and manufacturing operations, to head its North American operations and promoted Jim Lentz, 56, who helped orchestrate the Japanese automaker's response to a string of safety recalls that began in late 2009, to president and chief executive officer of the U.S. sales unit, effective April 1. -- DAIO PAPER CORP Daio Paper will offer to pay more for shares owned by its founding family in the hope of advancing stalled negotiations on retaking key subsidiaries, the Nikkei reported. -- APPLE SUPPLIERS Apple Inc took the wraps off a faster 4G-equipped iPad starting at $629, hoping the latest version of its tablet can safeguard its dominance over rivals ranging from Amazon.com Inc to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.