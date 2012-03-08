Nikkei climbs 1.1 pct to break 3-day losing streak

* Nikkei gains on upbeat U.S. jobs report, Greece optimism
* Financial, exporters, Apple suppliers in demand
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei share
average advanced 1.1 percent on Thursday, snapping a three-day
losing streak, boosted by an upbeat U.S. private-sector jobs
report and optimism that Greece will complete its debt
restructuring.
A report from the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. Federal
Reserve is considering a new type of mortgage and Treasury
bond-buying programme, which is known as quantitative easing
(QE), also lifted sentiment, with financials and exporters among
the best performers on the Tokyo stock exchange.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank,
climbed 3.1 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
rose 2.5 percent and Mizuho Financial Group
added 1.8 percent.
"In the next two or three months, QE 2.5 or QE 3 lite is
possible and the fact that there is less concern of a strong
yen, then we can be more bullish towards the middle of this
year," said Shun Maruyama, equity strategist at BNP Paribas.
Maruyama has a target of 10,000 for the Nikkei by mid 2012,
representing an upside of 3.3 percent from the current level.
The Nikkei gained 104.30 points to 9,680.36 after
losing 2.1 percent in the previous three sessions on concerns
over slowing global growth and that Greece may not meet the
deadline for debt restructuring.
Reflecting that, the Nikkei volatility index eased
6.1 percent. The lower the volatility index, the higher the risk
appetite.
The U.S. private sector added 216,000 jobs last month,
topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000 and
reinforcing views that the U.S. economic recovery is gaining
traction. The ADP report came ahead of the government's more
comprehensive monthly report on the labour market on Friday.
On Wednesday, major banks and pension funds threw their
weight behind Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors,
making it increasingly likely that the deal will be approved and
clear the way for a bailout package to avert an immediate
default on its debt.
APPLIER SUPPLIERS, EXPORTERS IN DEMAND
Japan's technology companies that are part of the Apple Inc
supply chain gained broadly after the Silicon Valley
company took the wraps off a faster 4G-equipped iPad.
Renesas Electronics Corp rose 2.5 percent, Seiko
Epson Corp gained 0.8 percent and Toshiba Corp
put on 2.1 percent, while chipmaker Ibiden Co Ltd and
electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd added 1.4 and
1.1 percent, respectively.
The better sentiment as well as a softer yen also increased
the appeal of Japanese exporters, with Toyota Motor Corp
up 1.9 percent, Honda Motor Co Ltd adding 1.3
percent and Canon Inc gaining 1.7 percent.
The broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to
831.58.
Societe Generale remained upbeat on Japanese equities
despite this year's rally. "The Japanese equity risk premium has
started to decrease from its recent all-time high level.
However, the upside potential on Japanese equities remains high,
as their valuation (including the risk premium itself) remains
attractive," it said in a note.
Highlighting the appetite for Japanese stocks, data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign investors bought a
net 164.9 billion ($2.04 billion) worth of Japanese shares last
week, the 10th straight week of their net buying after they sold
3 trillion worth of stocks in July-December.
In terms of valuations, the Topix carries a 12-month forward
price-to-book ratio of 0.97, much cheaper than the S&P 500's
1.96 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.36, showed
Thomson Reuters Datastream data.
The Nikkei is up more than 14 percent this year, buoyed by a
run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policies by global central banks that have sent investors back
into risk assets.
March, the final month of Japan's fiscal year, tends to be
the strongest month for the Nikkei, with an average monthly rise
of 1.43 percent for the index between 1972 and 2011.