Nikkei set to rise sharply on Greek debt swap

TOKYO, March 9 Japan's leading share index
is expected to open sharply higher on Friday after Greece
secured overwhelming acceptance of a debt swap to private
creditors, a key element in a broader international bailout to
avoid a disorderly default.
A weaker yen was also expected to boost Japanese exporters,
while strategists said Friday's settlement for both March
options and futures should go smoothly.
The yen was trading at 81.54 yen to the dollar and
108.23 yen to the euro.
The Nikkei average was likely to trade between 9,750
and 9,900, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago
closed at 9,815 on Thursday, up 125 points or 1.3 percent from
the Osaka close of 9,690.
"The SQ (March settlement for options and futures) is OK,
the U.S. stock markets are going high, and the yen depreciation
is very good for the Japanese market today," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.
But Hiroki said the Nikkei may face resistance at 9,866, a
seven-month high hit last week.
A Greek government official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said take-up on the bond swap offer was around 95
percent an hour before it closed at 2000 GMT Thursday, with
responses still coming in.
Investors will shift their focus to a slew of Chinese
economic data, including inflation figures, and the U.S.
February non-farm payrolls data later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei closed 2 percent higher at 9,768.96 on
Thursday, snapping a three-day losing steak, while the broader
Topix advanced 1.6 percent to 836.16.
The slow Stochastics, a short-term momentum indicator, gave
a bullish signal, indicating that the Nikkei could trend higher.
The Nikkei is up more than 15 percent this year, buoyed by a
run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policies by global central banks that have sent investors back
into risk assets.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Major creditors of Tokyo Electric Power, or Tepco, are ready
to lend the loss-making utility 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion)
if they approve its turnaround plan, bank sources said on
Thursday.
-- HONDA MOTOR CO, SUZUKI MOTOR CORP,
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP
Honda, Suzuki and Mitsubishi Motors all reported lower
new-car sales in China for the first two months of the year, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
-- MITSUBISHI CORP
Senex Energy Ltd said it will sell its Port
Bonython fuels project to Mitsubishi Corp.
-- SUMITOMO CORP
Trading company Sumitomo Corp plans to sell its 100 percent
stake in subsidiary United Cinemas Co to investment firm
Advantage Partners LLP, the Nikkei reported.
-- UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP
Wynn Resorts Ltd, locked in a legal battle with
one-time largest shareholder Kazuo Okada, chairman of Universal
Entertainment, has set a special shareholder meeting for late
April or early May to try to oust the Japanese businessman from
its board, the company said in court documents filed in Las
Vegas.