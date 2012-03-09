版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 9日 星期五 08:08 BJT

Nikkei rises 1.5 pct to scale fresh 7-month high

TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei share
average climbed 1.5 percent to a fresh seven-month high on
Friday after Greece appeared to have secured enough support from
private creditors for a debt swap, a key to receiving an
international bailout to avoid a default.	
    A weaker yen also boosted Japanese exporters.	
    The Nikkei was up 140.88 points at 9,909.84, edging
closer to the key 10,000 mark, while the broader Topix 
advanced 1.2 percent to 846.10.

