2012年 3月 9日

Nikkei tops 10,000 for first time in 7 months

TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei average
topped 10,000 for the first time in seven months on Friday,
rallying as much as 2.4 percent on growing signs that Greece had
avoided a messy debt fault and on a weaker yen offering hope for
struggling exporters.	
    The Nikkei closed up 1.7 percent at 9,929.74 after trading
as high as 10,007.62, as some investors pocketed gains ahead of
the U.S. February jobs data.	
    The broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent to 848.71.

