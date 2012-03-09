Nikkei tops 10,000 for first time in 7 months

TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei average topped 10,000 for the first time in seven months on Friday, rallying as much as 2.4 percent on growing signs that Greece had avoided a messy debt fault and on a weaker yen offering hope for struggling exporters. The Nikkei closed up 1.7 percent at 9,929.74 after trading as high as 10,007.62, as some investors pocketed gains ahead of the U.S. February jobs data. The broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent to 848.71.