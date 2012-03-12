Nikkei breaks above 10,000 on U.S. jobs, yen

BRIEF-TrackX Holdings reports qtrly loss of $558,561
* TrackX sees 505% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 fiscal 2017
TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share average broke above 10,000 in early trade on Monday, boosted by another robust U.S. jobs report that pointed to a strengthening U.S. economic recovery. Friday's non-farm payrolls data had also lifted the dollar to 82.64 yen, its highest in nearly 11 months, making stocks of Japanese exporters more appealing to investors. The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 10,018.80, while the broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 853.52.
* TrackX sees 505% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 fiscal 2017
* Five Star Quality Care Inc enters into new $100 million credit facility
* Announces delay in filing form 10-K and postponement of investor conference call