Nikkei breaks above 10,000 on U.S. jobs, yen

TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share average broke above 10,000 in early trade on Monday, boosted by another robust U.S. jobs report that pointed to a strengthening U.S. economic recovery. Friday's non-farm payrolls data had also lifted the dollar to 82.64 yen, its highest in nearly 11 months, making stocks of Japanese exporters more appealing to investors. The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 10,018.80, while the broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 853.52.