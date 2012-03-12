版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 12日 星期一 08:13 BJT

Nikkei breaks above 10,000 on U.S. jobs, yen

TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share
average broke above 10,000 in early trade on Monday, boosted by
another robust U.S. jobs report that pointed to a strengthening
U.S. economic recovery.	
    Friday's non-farm payrolls data had also lifted the dollar
to 82.64 yen, its highest in nearly 11 months, making
stocks of Japanese exporters more appealing to investors.	
    The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 10,018.80, while
the broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 853.52.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐