Japan's Nikkei extends rally as yen falls

TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous session's rally which took the index to a close above 10,000 for the first time in seven months, as exporters advanced on the back of a weaker yen. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 10,126.43, while the broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 862.88.