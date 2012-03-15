Japan's Nikkei extends rally as yen falls

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm, shares slip as Fed rate rise looms
* Dollar supported as market prices for March 15 Fed rate hike
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous session's rally which took the index to a close above 10,000 for the first time in seven months, as exporters advanced on the back of a weaker yen. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 10,126.43, while the broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 862.88.
AVALON, Australia, March 3 Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it was talking to the governments of Spain, Switzerland and Belgium about selling its F-35 fighter jets to the European nations.
JAKARTA, March 3 Japan's Mitsubishi Material Corp resumed operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter on Thursday after fixing a minor problem, a spokesman said on Friday.