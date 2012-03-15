版本:
Japan's Nikkei extends rally as yen falls

TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei average
rose in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous
session's rally which took the index to a close above 10,000 for
the first time in seven months, as exporters advanced on the
back of a weaker yen.	
    The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 10,126.43, while
the broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 862.88.

