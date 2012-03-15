Nikkei seen rangebound, yen bounce to hurt exporters

TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to stay in a range on Friday, with investors likely to pocket gains in exporters after their sharp rally the day before, though robust U.S. economic data will provide support. "We are finding steady support at current levels and have managed to close above 10,000 for two days. But there is a sense the market is overheated and investors are taking profits at this level," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 10,000 and 10,150, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 10,025 on Thursday, down 35 points, or 0.3 percent, from the Osaka close of 10,060. "The New York Fed, Philadelphia Fed and the jobless claims data overnight were again favourable, so we can expect to see strong support for markets," Nishimura said. "The yen is taking a bit of a breather after weakening yesterday so there might be a very slight adjustment in the market today, making it hard for the Nikkei to climb much higher." U.S. economic growth showed signs of becoming more self-sustaining as the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month. The yen recovered to 83.596 yen to the dollar after hitting an 11-month low on Thursday, however. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 10,123.28, its highest closing level in 7-1/2 months, while the broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 863.61. The Nikkei is up 19.7 percent this year, boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks that have sent investors back into risk assets. A sharp increase in the size of equity investment trusts launched, or being launched in the month of March has also helped fuel the Japanese market rally. Nomura expected the total value of equity investment trusts in Japan to hit 88 billion yen ($1.05 billion) this month, the highest since February 2006. That compared with an average of 13 billion yen a month in 2011. > S&P ends over 1,400 for 1st time since 2008 credit crisis > > Treasury prices stabilise after worst selloff in 4 months > Gold rises 1 percent, snaps three-day decline > Oil falls as U.S., UK plan oil reserve release STOCKS TO WATCH --HITACHI LTD Hitachi raised its full-year profit forecast by 40 percent after the close on Thursday to factor in the sale of its U.S. hard-disk drive business to Western Digital Corp. --NOMURA HOLDINGS Moody's Investors Service downgraded Nomura's debt rating by one notch to Baa3 from Baa2 but maintained its stable outlook. --SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO Seven & I is expected to report a 20 percent increase in operating profit to more than 290 billion yen for the fiscal year ended Feb 29, surpassing its all-time high recorded five years earlier, the Nikkei business daily reported. --GREE INC Gree will release its first social networking game designed for the global market in the United States, the Nikkei reported.