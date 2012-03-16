版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 08:07 BJT

Nikkei dips from 8-month closing high

TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Nikkei share
average ticked down in early trade on Friday, with investors
pocketing gains in exporters after their sharp rally the day
before, though robust U.S. economic data will provide support.	
    The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 10,114.05 after
hitting an eight-month closing high in the previous session,
while the broader Topix dipped 0.1 percent to 863.02.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐