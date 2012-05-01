版本:
Nikkei opens down as yen pressures exporters

TOKYO, May 1 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
 opened down 0.5 percent at 9,471.66 on Tuesday, with
exporters pressured by a stronger yen after U.S. markets
weakened and Spain said it had slipped into recession.	
    The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 801.76.

