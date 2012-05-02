版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 14:08 BJT

Japan's Nikkei bounces back on U.S. data

TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average gained
a modest 0.3 percent on Wednesday, buoyed by an easing yen after
U.S. manufacturing data beat expectations, but investors were
restrained ahead of two market holidays and European elections
at the weekend. 	
    The Nikkei rose to 9,380.25, while the broader Topix index
 advanced 0.4 percent to 792.87.

