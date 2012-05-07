版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 08:11 BJT

Nikkei falls 2.8 pct after Greek, French elections

TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped 2.8 percent in early trade on Monday after elections in
France and Greece raised concerns over the euro zone's ability
to carry out further austerity measures and U.S. jobs data came
in weaker than expected.	
    The Nikkei was down 266.68 points at 9,113.57,
breaking below its 52-week moving average near 9,158 but holding
above its 200-day moving average near 9,066.	
    The broader Topix shed 2.7 percent to 771.77.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐