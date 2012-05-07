版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 14:03 BJT

Nikkei drops to 3-month low on euro zone fears

TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
three-month low on Monday after elections in France and Greece
raised concerns on whether euro zone economies will continue to
pursue austerity measures and as U.S. jobs data came in weaker
than expected.	
    Marking its biggest fall in six months, the Nikkei 
shed 2.8 percent to 9,119.14, while the broader Topix 
lost 2.6 percent to 772.06.

