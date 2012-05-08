版本:
Nikkei inches up on steady U.S. stocks

TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average opened
0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from a day of heavy
losses after U.S. stocks ended flat overnight as investors
shrugged off the results of elections in France and Greece.	
    The Nikkei opened at 9,190.5, while the broader Topix index
 also opened 0.7 percent higher at 777.53.

