Nikkei inches up on steady U.S. stocks

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Nikkei share average opened 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from a day of heavy losses after U.S. stocks ended flat overnight as investors shrugged off the results of elections in France and Greece. The Nikkei opened at 9,190.5, while the broader Topix index also opened 0.7 percent higher at 777.53.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.